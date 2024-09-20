Walk-off Dramatics Seal Red Wings' Third-Straight Win

September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rochester Red Wings rallied to tie things up and send them to extras, and eventually walked it off in the bottom of the 10th to win their third-straight game against Iowa, 2-1. RF Stone Garrett delivered the knockout blow via an RBI single that scored LF Andrew Pinckney. On the mound, RHP Brad Lord turned in 6.0 solid frames for his first Triple-A Quality Start, and a trio of Red Wings relievers combined to hold the I-Cubs scoreless on just one hit from the seventh inning on.

Both teams went scoreless through the first two frames, and the I-Cubs came to the plate in the top of the third in search of the game's first run. RF Kevin Alcántara laced a one-out double into the right-center field gap, bringing LF Owen Caissie to the plate with a runner in scoring position. The Burlington, Ontario native took advantage of the run-scoring opportunity and sent a 2-2 sinker back up the middle at 109.9 MPH for a single that allowed Alcántara to score and give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Bats went quiet on both sides, and Rochester came to the plate in search of a run in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, DH Riley Adams blooped a fly ball down the right field line that bounced over the fence and into the berm to put a runner in scoring position for 1B Joey Meneses. The Mexico native roped a single that dropped right in front of the right fielder, and Adams scrambled to third in the process to put runners on the corners. CF Robert Hassell III connected on a ground ball to the shortstop but hustled and beat the throw to first to avoid the double play and allow Adams to cross the plate and tie the game.

RHP Rico Garcia held Iowa off the board with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the 10th, and Stone Garrett wasted no time with an RBI single up the middle that scored ghost runner Andrew Pinckney from second and gave Rochester their second consecutive come-from-behind win, 2-1.

RHP Brad Lord made his 12th start on the year for Rochester tonight, tossing 6.0 innings, and giving up one run, on six hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. This was the Sunshine State native's first quality start at the Triple-A level and first since June 18 with Double-A Harrisburg. RHP Daison Acosta was the first reliever to chase Lord, entering to start the top of the seventh inning. The right-hander tossed just 1.0 hitless inning and added one strikeout. RHP Amos Willingham came on in the eighth inning for Rochester, and tossed 2.0 hitless innings of his own, while striking out three and walking one. The Hawaiian native RHP Rico Garcia came on in the top of the tenth looking to keep it tied at one apiece. Garcia tossed a clean 1.0 inning, giving up no runs, on no hits, and striking out two, earning the win for the Red Wings.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Friday night goes to RHP Brad Lord who went 6.0 strong innings, giving up one run, six hits, and seven strikeouts. The University of South Florida product finished his 2024 campaign with the best ERA (2.43) among all Nationals Minor League starters with at least 100.0 innings pitched and logged the second-most strikeouts (135) and wins (10).

Rochester is back in action on Saturday night in the fifth matchup of the Iowa Cubs series with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Jackson Rutledge is set to make his 27th start with the team this season and will face Iowa's RHP Brandon Birdsell.

