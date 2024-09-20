Memphis Evens Series with 8-5 Win Over Bulls

September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis, TN - Ramon Mendoza broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh with a single to send the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 8-5 on Friday night at Auto Zone Park.

The Bulls (36-37) trailed 3-1 in the sixth before Bob Seymour and Heriberto Hernandez struck for long home runs to push Durham ahead of the Redbirds (34-37) 5-3. After Kenny Piper hit a solo homer in the fifth against Memphis starter Gordon Graceffo, Seymour drilled a two-run shot to right, his 19th during his time with the Bulls, followed by Hernandez drive to left field.

However, Memphis touched up Bulls reliever Erasmo Ramirez for three runs in the seventh, then tacked on two in the eighth against Alfredo Zarraga.

Jacob Lopez earned a no-decision by pitching five innings of three-run ball in his final start of the regular season.

Jake Mangum had the night off, maintaining his lead in a pursuit of the IL batting crown. Mangum sits at .315, but Charlotte's Mark Payton went 3-4 and closed to within two points of Mangum at .313. Memphis' Matt Koperniak was 2-4 to move to .311.

The series continues Saturday with Logan Workman (1-0, 4.26) slated to oppose Memphis' Zack Thompson (3-6, 4.71) at 4:05 PM ET.

