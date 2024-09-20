Edwin Rios Named Bats 2024 Mary E. Barney Team MVP

As the 2024 season nears an end, one of the Louisville Bats' top players will be recognized for an incredible season. Today the Bats announced that infielder Edwin Rios has been named the winner of the team's Mary E. Barney MVP Award for the 2024 season.

Rios, 30, will be given his MVP award by Manager Pat Kelly and Bats President Greg Galiette in a pre-game on-field ceremony before the 7:15 p.m. matchup between the Bats and Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, September 20.

In his first season in the Cincinnati Reds organization, Rios has been a mainstay in the heart of the Bats lineup. In 95 games, he is batting .280 (96-for-343) with 21 home runs, 64 RBI, 62 runs scored, 27 doubles, 54 walks, and a .542 slugging percentage. He also made his Reds debut in July and appeared in five games for Cincinnati, going 1-for-9 at the plate. For the season, Rios' 21 home runs lead the Bats and are tied for eighth in the International League

The season highlight for Rios came in early September against Jacksonville. In six games against the Jumbo Shrimp from September 3-8, he batted .440 (11-for-25) with five home runs, 12 RBI, six runs scored, three doubles, eight extra-base hits, and four walks.

On September 5, Rios came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth of a tie game, needing a triple to complete the cycle. He did even better, launching a walk-off home run to the berm in left-center field to give the Bats a thrilling 6-5 win, completing a 4-for-5 performance that included a pair of home runs. A night later on Harry Potter Night at Louisville Slugger Field, Rios was a wizard at the plate. Incredibly, he again stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth of a tie game. On the first pitch he saw from Jacksonville reliever Austin Roberts, Rios connected on another walk-off home run to nearly the same spot on the berm in left-center, setting off another wild celebration at home plate for a 4-3 Bats win.

Rios was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Florida International University. He made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in 2019 and was a member of their 2020 World Series Championship squad.

Below is the full list of winners for the Louisville Bats' Mary E. Barney MVP Award:

2023: Matt Reynolds

2022: Fernando Cruz

2021: TJ Friedl

2020: Season Cancelled

2019: Aristides Aquino and Brian O'Grady

2018: Kevin Quackenbush

2017: Sebastian Elizalde

2016: Jermain Curtis and Hernan Iribarren

2015: Ramon Cabrera

2014: Jason Bourgeois

2013: Greg Reynolds

2012: J.J. Hoover

2011: Devin Mesoraco

2010: Zack Cozart

2009: Kevin Barker

2008: Jon Adkins and Kevin Barker

2007: Joey Votto

2006: Norris Hopper

Rios and the Bats continue their season-ending series against Omaha on Thursday night. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

