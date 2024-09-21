RailRiders Win Penultimate Game, 8-5

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders got the 8-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday afternoon. They hit four homers and stole six bases in their 88th win of the season.

The game started with a bang as both teams sent up all nine to the plate in the first frame. The RailRiders got solo shots from Jorbit Vivas and Ben Rice for a 2-0 early advantage. Then, Carlos Narvaez worked a walk and Jahmai Jones singled. The duo recorded a double steal to get into scoring position and Taylor Trammell's base on balls loaded them. Oscar González smacked a bases clearing double for a 5-0 lead and chased the starter Trenton Wallace from the game.

In the bottom half, the Bisons plated three of their own. After Edgar Barclay got a double play, he induced a strikeout to Orelvis Martinez. However, a passed ball allowed the runner to reach and Buffalo took off from there. Will Robertson's RBI single got them on the board and an error allowed another to cross. Braden Barry earned a bases loaded walk to make it 5-3. Josh Kasevich knocked a homer in the second to get the Bisons within one.

The RailRiders got some insurance in the fourth frame. Caleb Durbin led off with a double and Oswald Peraza blasted a two-run bomb for a 7-4 lead. Buffalo got on one back in the fifth with another bases loaded walk.

Peraza made it a dozen long balls on the season with his second homer of the contest. His solo shot in the top of the ninth gave SWB an 8-5 tally.

Barclay finished with four innings of five-run ball but only two of them were earned. Nick Burdi and Anthony Misiewicz each had a clean frame. Scott Effross (W, 7-1) took on two quietly to keep the Bisons off the board late. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 4) finished the ninth clean with help from a fantastic play in the field by Durbin at short.

The RailRiders finish their series in Buffalo with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Southpaw Josh Maciejewski gets the call on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 45-29, 88-60

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.