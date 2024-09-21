Four-Run Second Sinks Elder, Stripers in Jacksonville

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (72-76) struck for four runs on five hits in the second inning against Bryce Elder and rode that frame to a 5-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (72-77) on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Bennett Hostetler homered and drove in three for the Jumbo Shrimp, who denied Elder his 11th win of the year in the second-to-last game of the season.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers opened the scoring on an RBI double by Luke Williams in the top of the second, but the 1-0 lead was erased by Jacksonville's four-run bottom of the second against Elder. Gwinnett whittled the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth. Andrew Velazquez doubled and stole home on the back half of a double steal with Williams, and Drake Baldwin ripped an RBI double to right scoring Williams. Hostetler homered off Allan Winans in the sixth to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 5-3. A walk by Williams and single by Yolbert Sanchez put the tying runs on in the ninth, but Anthony Maldonado (S, 5) retired the next three batters in order.

Key Contributors: Williams (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Baldwin (2-for-4, double, RBI) combined to drive in two of Gwinnett's three runs. Elder (L, 10-6) struck out three over 5.0 innings (6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB). For Jacksonville, Hostetler went 2-for-4 (double, homer, 3 RBIs) and Yonny Chirinos (W, 10-6) tossed 5.0 innings (8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Noteworthy: Elder finishes with 10 wins, tied for the fourth-most in a single season by a Gwinnett pitcher all-time. Baldwin's multi-hit effort boosted his season average to .295, while Nacho Alvarez Jr. went 2-for-3 to raise his average to .297. Williams (18), Velazquez (33), and J.P. Martinez (37) all had stolen bases.

Next Game (Sunday, September 22): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 2:05 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Ballpark. Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (2-6, 4.92 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Jonathan Bermudez (1-2, 6.46 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.