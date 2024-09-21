Norfolk Drops Final Night Game Of Season
September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (69-80, 32-42) fell to the Nashville Sounds (77-68, 40-30), 6-1, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. It was the final night game of the season for the Tides, with tomorrow marking the final game of the 2024 campaign.
The lone run from the Tides came from Jordan Westburg. After a 13-pitch at bat, he hit the final pitch for a solo home run. It was his first on rehab and the 37th of his Tides career.
That was one of three hits on the night for the Tides, as Sounds starter Chad Patrick shut them down. He earned his league leading 14th win of the season, striking out seven in 5.0 innings.
Nashville scored their first run on their own home run by Tyler Black in the second, a solo shot. After Westburg tied the game with his homer, Francisco Mejia responded with his own home run, a two-run shot to take the 3-1 lead.
Mejia would come through again in the fifth with an RBI single. Wes Clarke added his own in the seventh, then another in the ninth to finalize a 6-1 win over the Tides.
