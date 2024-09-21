Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 vs. Iowa

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Iowa Cubs (33-40, 66-82) vs. Rochester Red Wings (39-34, 77-69)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-5, 4.80) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 6.73)

WINGS WWWIN: Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rochester Red Wings rallied to tie things up and send them to extras, and eventually walked it off in the bottom of the 10th to win their third-straight game against Iowa, 2-1...RF STONE GARRETT delivered the knockout blow via an RBI single that scored LF ANDREW PINCKNEY ...on the mound, RHP BRAD LORD turned in 6.0 solid frames for his first Triple-A Quality Start, and a trio of Red Wings relievers combined to hold the I-Cubs scoreless on just one hit from the seventh inning on...Rochester looks to make it four-straight victories and win the series tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Brandon Birdsell...

Rutledge comes into the game with 124 strikeouts, the most by a Red Wings pitcher since Jose Berríos in 2016 (125)...should he strike out at least three batters in his final start of the season, he would pass both Berríos and Taylor Rogers (126 in 2014) and hold most punch outs since Alex Meyer struck out 153 in 2014.

WALK (OFF) IT OUT: The Red Wings walked it off in the bottom of the 10th last night, courtesy of an RBI single from RF STONE GARRETT ...this is Rochester's 10th walk-off win of the season, tied for the most by a Red Wings team (10 in 2023) in the Statcast era (since 2015).

OH MY LORD: RHP BRAD LORD submitted his first Triple-A Quality Start yesterday, allowing just one earned on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two...he finishes his 2024 campaign with the best ERA (2.43) among all Nationals Minor League starters with at least 100.0 innings pitched, and logged second-most strikeouts (135) and wins (10)...

This is his first QS since 6/18 against Hartford (COL) with Double-A Harrisburg.

AT ALL A(COST)A: RHP DAISON ACOSTA fired a scoreless frame in relief, allowing one hit while striking out one...the right-hander has not allowed a run through his first three appearances at the Triple-A level, and has struck out eight batters across 4.2 innings of work.

LOCKED & LOADED: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM (2.0 IP) & RHP RICO GARCIA (1.0 IP) combined to hold Iowa hitless from the eighth inning on last night...Garcia picked up his sixth win in the process, his most in a single season since 2019 (13)...

Across seven appearances in September, Willingham has allowed two earned across 9.2 innings pitched (1.86 ERA) while holding opponents to a .171 batting average.

FAN ME OFF: Rochester pitching picked up 13 strikeouts for the second consecutive night, their seventh consecutive game fanning double-digit batters...over those seven games since 9/13, their 81 total strikeouts are the most among all Triple-A teams...

Seven games is the longest stretch with at least 10 strikeouts by a Red Wings pitching staff since 2019 (7 G, 6/27-7/3).

UP & ADAMS: DH RILEY ADAMS extended his team-leading, season-long on-base streak to 15 games last night, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored...he has now picked up an extra-base hit in three consecutive games for the first time across 103 games played at the Triple-A level...

This is tied for the eighth-longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season and is the longest by a Rochester catcher since Mitch Garver in 2017 (19 G, 6/15-7/5).

International League Stories from September 21, 2024

