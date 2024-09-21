Indians Best Saints Behind Multi-Run Homers from Lamb and Palacios, 8-7

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A five-run first frame highlighted by a three-run homer from Jake Lamb and a Joshua Palacios two-run blast in the second propelled the Indianapolis Indians to victory over the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday evening, 8-7.

With the game tied at seven in the top of the sixth, Andrés Alvarez led off the inning with a triple off Travis Adams (L, 0-2) and Ji Hwan Bae followed with an RBI single, driving in the go-ahead run.

The Indians (43-30, 76-70) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Suwinski and Malcom Nuñez, followed by Lamb's three-run blast over the right-center field wall.

Following a walk issued to Alika Williams, Palacios hammered his fifth long ball of the year in the second to extend the lead.

The Saints (32-42, 70-78) responded with a five-run inning of their own in the home half of the second, cutting the Indians' lead to two. Jefferson Morales hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot off Indians starter Michael Plassmeyer. An RBI double from Austin Martin and an RBI single courtesy of DaShawn Keirsey Jr. capped the scoring in the inning.

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the fourth, St. Paul tallied a pair of runs to tie the game at seven. Payton Eeles smacked an RBI triple to left field and Keirsey Jr followed with an RBI single to plate Eeles, but the threat ended there.

Aaron Shortridge (W, 3-4) worked 5.1 innings in relief, allowing just two runs on four hits with a strikeout. Connor Sadzeck (S, 9) recorded the final three outs to secure the win for Indianapolis.

The Indians and Saints will conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 1:07 PM ET. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.86) will take the hill for Indianapolis and RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5. 4.93) will counter for St. Paul.

