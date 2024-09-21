Palacios and Suwinski Homer as Indians Rally Past St. Paul, 8-6

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - A three-run rally in the ninth, sparked by a Dylan Shockley tiebreaking single and Jack Suwinski two-run home run, propelled the Indianapolis Indians past the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Friday night, 8-6.

With the game tied 5-5 in the ninth inning, Indianapolis (42-30, 75-70) separated to level the series at two games apiece. Ji Hwan Bae got the ball rolling with a single to center field and took second on a fielding error before Shockley plated him in the following at-bat with an RBI single. In the next at-bat, Suwinski provided insurance with an opposite field home run off Ryan Jensen (L, 4-5) to cap the scoring for Indy. The Saints crept within two runs in the bottom half on Chris Williams' second home run of the contest, but Ryder Ryan (W, 2-2) nailed down the final two outs after the blast to earn the win.

St. Paul (32-41, 70-77) jumped on the board in the third inning with two runs against Domingo Germán. Payton Eeles created havoc on the bases with a stolen base that forced an Endy Rodríguez throwing error, allowing Williams to stride home for the Saints' first run. Austin Martin then singled and swiped second base ahead of a Dashawn Keirsey Jr. RBI single to right field.

With two on and two outs in the sixth inning, Joshua Palacios crushed a three-run blast to give Indy its first lead of the night. The Indians added another run in the seventh thanks to a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Bae.

Indy's 4-2 lead at the stretch evaporated with Brady Feigl on the bump, as, the Saints responded by scoring three runs - two coming on Williams' first long ball of the night. Rylan Bannon and Eeles then strung together consecutive doubles to give the home team a brief 5-4 advantage, but a two-out wild pitch with the bases loaded in Indy's half of the eighth again evened the score.

Palacios logged three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle in the victory. In his last 13 games, he is hitting .453 (24-for-53) with 19 runs, 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI.

The Indians and Saints continue their six-game series on Saturday evening at CHS Field at 6:07 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (4-7, 4.73) gets the nod for Indianapolis and RHP Randy Dobnak (12-7, 3.90) will counter for the Saints.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.