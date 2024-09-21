Austin Hays Registers Two Hits But 'Pigs Fall in Nip-And-Tuck Affair with WooSox
September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania -In the penultimate game of the season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-78, 33-39) came up just shy in a tension-packed ballgame, falling 4-3 to the Worcester Red Sox (79-70, 44-30) Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox scored first for the fourth time in five games this week. Corey Rosier tripled with one out and scored on a Roman Anthony single. Anthony scored later in the frame on a Jamie Westbrook RBI single.
The 'Pigs rallied to tie the game in the fourth. Major League rehabber Austin Hays started things with a single and Carson Taylor followed with an infield single. A third straight single, this one from Buddy Kennedy, brought home Hays with the 'Pigs' first run. Taylor scored later in the inning on a Scott Kingery sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.
A two-out rally popped the WooSox back in front in the seventh. Max Ferguson started the rally with a walk and Corey Rosier tripled him in for the lead. After a walk, Kyle Teel singled to plate Rosier, making it 4-2 WooSox.
A bases loaded walk to Kennedy in the last of the seventh got the 'Pigs to within one, but they left the sacks full to end the frame.
That was a harbinger of things to come, as Worcester escaped with the win in the ninth as the 'Pigs left the bases full for a second time with Yohan Ramirez (S, 6) securing the save for the WooSox, striking out five in two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Chase Shugart (6-2) earned the win for the WooSox in relief, firing a scoreless inning, working around a hit and walk, striking out one.
Freddy Tarnok (0-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning on one hit and two walks, striking out two. Alan Rangel (1-2, 4.81) goes for the IronPigs, matched up against Jason Alexander (7-6, 4.59) for the WooSox.
