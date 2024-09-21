Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.21

Iowa Cubs (34-40, 67-82) 4, Rochester Red Wings (39-35, 77-70) 0

Saturday, September 21, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: IOW 4, ROC 0

WP: Brandon Birdsell (4-5, 4.26)

LP: Tim Cate (7-3, 5.86)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E

Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 9 1

Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0

First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Temperature: 75°F

Time of Game: 2:27

Attendance: 6,814

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 6.40) 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 79/49 (P/S), left tied 0-0

RHP Brandon Birdsell (4-5, 4.26) 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 0 HR, 96/69 (P/S), left up 4-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 5-for-7

IOW - 1-for-2

RED WINGS NOTES:

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE took a no-hitter into the sixth and finished with 6.0 full, scoreless innings of work on just a pair of hits while striking out and walking four apiece...Rutledge did not allow an earned run in his final two starts of the season (13.0 IP), turning in back-to-back quality starts for the second time this season (6/16-22)...

The right-hander finishes his 2024 campaign with 128 total strikeouts, the most by any Red Wings pitcher since Alex Meyer struck out 153 in 2014.

CABAJOEY: 1B JOEY MENESES roped his 13th double with Rochester in the seventh inning tonight, and finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...the Mexico native has now turned in three-straight multi-hit games for the first time since 9/10-13 in 2022 with Washington...

He has 10 extra-base hits through 15 games in September, tied for fourth-most in the International League.

HAND CANNON: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY recorded his first Triple-A outfield assist, throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at the plate on a fly ball to left field...the throw home from the outfield clocked in at 102 MPH, the fifth-hardest throw by an International League outfielder this season.

ADAMS FAMILY: DH RILEY ADAMS extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games tonight, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...this is tied for the fifth-longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season and is the longest by a Rochester catcher since Mitch Garver in 2017 (19 G, 6/15-7/5).

CUBS NOTES:

BRANDON THE BUILDER: RHP BRANDON BIRDSELL turned in Triple-A best 7.0 innings pitched tonight, and allowed no runs on just five hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters and walking one...this is the second time in his professional career that he's turned in 7.0 full innings (7/1 with TNS), and marks the longest scoreless start of his professional career.

