September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (66-82) at ROCHESTER RED WINGS (77-69)

Saturday, September 21 - 5:05 PM CT - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-5, 4.80) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 6.73)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Rochester Red Wings play the fifth of a six-game series tonight at Innovative Field...it marks the final series of the International League regular season...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is scheduled to make his 12th start with Iowa and his 26th of the season...right-hander Jackson Rutledge is slated to start for Rochester...Rutledge is scheduled to make his 26th start for the Red Wings.

CLOSE CALL: The Iowa Cubs dropped their third straight one-run game last night by a 2-1 score in 10 innings...marked their sixth walk-off lost of the year... Owen Caissie went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Hayden Cantrelle reached base four times, including two hits and two walks... Riley Thompson made the start and worked 6.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a no decision.

20-30 VISION: Matt Shaw stole his 30th base of the season Wednesday night giving him a 20 home run and 30 stolen base season...he is one of four minor leaguers to accomplish the feat this season and the only one with at least 120 hits...Matt is one of three Cubs' prospects to have a 20-30 season since 1999, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2023 and Jake Slaughter in 2022.

GOOSE EGG: The I-Cubs secured their fifth shutout win of the season Tuesday night and their first since a 1-0 victory on June 20 at Indianapolis...Iowa went 72 games in between shutouts.

NEW RECORD: With Hayden Wesneski's strikeout of Robert Hassell III in the second inning Tuesday night, Iowa set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season surpassing the 1,393 total set in 2023...Iowa ranks second in the International League this season with 1,425 punchouts.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 28-24 in one-run games this season with their 4-3 loss last night...the I-Cubs have played the second-most one-run games in the International League this season trailing Jacksonville, who has gone 25-28 in such games.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 6 prospect Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 14 games last night...it marks his longest such streak since he reached in 22 straight games from June 25-July 27 of this season with Double-A Tennessee...Kevin is batting .357 (20-for-56) with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI during that span.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa's loss in the extra innings last night dropped them to 8-7 in such games...the I-Cubs had won their last three extra-innings contests with their last loss coming on Aug. 11 at Omaha in 12 frames.

KEEP IT GOING: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle has reached base in 14 straight games dating back to Sept. 1 in which he is batting .367 (18-for-49) with five extra-base hits...marks his longest such streak since he also reached in 14 games from July 21-Sept. 7, 2023 with Double-A Richmond.

TOP OF THE ORDER: Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcántara and Matt Shaw were the first three hitters in Iowa's batting order on Sunday and they combined to go 11-for-17 with six extra-base hits and six RBI...Shaw is the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' system according to MLB.com with Caissie (No. 3) and Alcántara (No. 6) following.

BRIGHTER DAYS: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 23-20 in their last 43 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last six series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit), Memphis (St. Louis) and Louisville (Cincinnati)...they fell in the series at St. Paul in the first week of September.

VS. ROCHESTER: Iowa and Rochester are matching up for a six-game series for the first time in franchise history...the I-Cubs are playing their third series against an International League East opponent following April 24-28 at Buffalo and May 14-19 at Syracuse...Iowa has gone 3-9 vs. IL east opponents.

