Redbirds Blank Bulls, 8-0

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis, TN - Zack Thompson and Connor Thomas combined on a four-hitter as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Durham Bulls 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at Auto Zone Park.

Thompson (W, 4-6) worked six shutout innings, with Thomas (S, 3) earning a three-inning save.

Memphis (35-37) took a 1-0 lead against Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 1-1) in the first inning. After Victor Scott and Matt Koperniak singled, Cesar Prieto singled to right to bring Scott home for the early lead.

Koperniak homered to lead off the third inning to put Memphis ahead 2-0. The Redbirds then broke the game open in the fifth against Bulls reliever Enmanuel Mejia. Mejia permitted a walk, single and another walk to start the frame before walking Chandler Redmond to push across another run for a 3-0 lead. Arquimedes Gamboa followed with a grand slam for a 7-0 lead.

Memphis tacked one final run in the eighth against Jacob Waguespack on a Nolan Gorman solo home run.

Workman suffered the loss despite permitting just two runs over four innings. Mejia walked three and surrendered two hits and five runs in his inning on the mound.

Jake Mangum went 1-4 for Durham (36-38), and should enter the regular season's final day with a league-leading average of .315. Koperniak, who went 2-5 on Saturday, sits at .312. Charlotte's Mark Payton is hitting .313 entering the Knights' game at Syracuse on Saturday evening.

The regular season concludes Sunday with Cole Wilcox (3-2, 3.60) slated to oppose Memphis' Michael McGreevy (9-8, 4.02) at 1:05 PM ET.

