Knights Drop Saturday's Game to Mets, 10-3
September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(SYRACUSE, NY) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Syracuse Mets by a score of 10-3 on Saturday night from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY.
RHP Touki Toussaint (3-3, 6.02) started the game for the Knights and was charged with the loss after he allowed eight runs in the first inning. Toussaint was removed from the game in the first inning after recording just two outs. He was replaced by LHP Sammy Peralta, who allowed two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings pitched.
The Mets scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by five bases-loaded walks. Syracuse center fielder José Azocar also singled home two runs in the first inning, which helped the Mets pull away from the Knights early in Saturday's game. In fact, the Mets scored all 10 runs over the first three innings of the contest.
Offensively for the Knights, first baseman Tim Elko continued his strong season and extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Additionally, center fielder Rafael Ortega doubled home Charlotte's first run of the game in the top of the second inning.
The Knights tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning thanks to a two-run double from catcher Carlos Pérez.
The Knights will conclude the 2024 regular season with the finale of the six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Syracuse, NY on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game can be heard live on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 1:00 p.m.
