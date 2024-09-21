Red Wings' Bats Go Quiet Despite Another Quality Start

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a back-and-forth game that initially remained scoreless due to sound pitching and defense on both sides, the Iowa Cubs broke the scoring in the seventh and never looked back as they blanked the Rochester Red Wings by a final score of 4-0. RHP Jackson Rutledge took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed just two knocks in his final start of 2024, and DH Riley Adams and 1B Joey Meneses paced the offense with two hits apiece.

Solid pitching and defense prevailed for both sides, as the game's first run wouldn't be seen until the seventh inning. A pair of singles from 3B Chase Strumpf and 1B Matt Mervis got things rolling, as Iowa had two runners on. A ground ball fielder's choice from LF Darius Hill saw Stumpf advance to third, while Mervis was out at second. From there, 2B Hayden Cantrelle sent a ground ball to right, allowing Strumpf to reach home and give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. A line drive double to right, courtesy of SS Matt Shaw saw Hill score and Cantrelle also wheeled it home to extend the lead to 3-0. With a single from RF Owen Cassie, Shaw advanced to third and eventually to home via a wild pitch, as Iowa's action-packed inning had them up 4-0.

Despite an attempt to come back late, the Red Wings fell 4-0 to the Iowa Cubs, snapping their three-game win streak.

Jackson Rutledge made his 27th and final start of the season for Rochester Saturday night. In 6.0 scoreless innings, Rutledge proved to be efficient, allowing only two hits and four walks, while punching out four along the way. The righty ended his season strong, earning his fifth quality start of the year. Coming in for relief was Southpaw Tim Cate, who in 0.1 innings allowed a trio of runs across three hits. In the midst of the seventh inning, a call to the bullpen saw RHP Jordan Weems come in. He logged 0.2 innings, allowing one run across two hits, no walks, and also threw a pair of strikeouts. Entering in the eighth, RHP Adonis Medina threw for a full scoreless inning, giving up only two hits and striking out one. RHP Ty Tice finished the game strong for the Red Wings, allowing only one walk and striking out a pair.

Saturday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is RHP Jackson Rutledge, who threw his fifth quality start of the season with the Red Wings. The right-hander finishes his 2024 campaign with 128 total strikeouts, the most by any Red Wings pitcher since Alex Meyer struck out 153 in 2014.

Rochester looks to finish out the 2024 campaign on a high note in front of the home crowd at Innovative Field, as they take on the Iowa Cubs for the final game of the season Sunday afternoon. LHP Andrew Alvarez will get the nod for Rochester in a scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

