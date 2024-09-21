Pitching Staff, Four-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over Rochester

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - A four-run seventh inning and 7.0 scoreless innings from Brandon Birdsell led the Iowa Cubs (67-82) to a 4-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings (77-70) tonight at Innovative Field. It marked the sixth shutout of the season for the I-Cubs and the second this series.

Birdsell's 7.0 inning start was the longest by an Iowa Cubs pitcher since Matt Swarmer also tossed 7.0 frames on Sept. 10, 2021 vs. Toledo.

The I-Cubs broke the 0-0 deadlock and took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single from Hayden Cantrelle. Later in the frame, Matt Shaw brought in two runs with a double and later scored on a wild pitch to give the I-Cubs a 4-0 advantage.

Daniel Palencia and Cam Sanders each worked 1.0 inning to finish the shutout.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa recorded their sixth shutout of the season and second of the series.

- Brandon Birdsell tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts, the most by an I-Cub since Ben Brown had 11 on June 14, 2023 vs. Indianapolis.

- Hayden Cantrelle and Kevin Alcántara each extended their on-base streak to 15 games.

Iowa will play at Rochester on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Innovative Field slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.