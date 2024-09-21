Memphis Dominates Durham on Grizzlies Day

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued the final homestand of the season with an 8-0 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa smacked a grand slam in the fifth inning to solidify the victory. Gamboa went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to bring him to 20 on the season. Right fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-5 with a home run, his 20th of the season. The left-handed hitter is currently three points behind the league leader in batting average heading into the final day of the regular season. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman added a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (4-6) ended his season on a high note. The left-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 shutout innings in the win. Thompson allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four. Connor Thomas (S, 3) pitched 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed for the save. The scoreless outing brings the left-handed pitcher's ERA to 2.89.

With a win in the season finale tomorrow afternoon, Memphis will finish the season at .500, the first season at or above the mark since 2018.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to wrap up the 2024 season against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Sunday, September 22 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

