Sixto Sánchez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

September 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sixto Sánchez will begin his MLB rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest against the Gwinnett Stripers. The right-hander is making his first appearance in Jacksonville since 2019, when he tossed 103.0 innings for the Jumbo Shrimp that season.

The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances this season with the Marlins, which included seven starts. Sánchez has gone 0-3 with a 6.06 ERA and allowed 29 runs in 35.2 innings while striking out 17.

In Jacksonville, Sánchez has 18 starts under his belt, all coming in 2019 when the club was the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. That season, he went 8-4 with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 97 while only walking 19.

Sánchez made his major league debut during the 2020 season for the Marlins. During the COVID-shortened campaign, Sánchez went 3-2 in seven starts and pitched to an ERA of 3.46. He threw a complete game against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 13, 2020, and finished tied for seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Due to a variety of injuries, his only action on the mound from the 2021-23 seasons came at the end of the 2023 campaign, when Sánchez tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for Double-A Pensacola.

Sánchez is the 18th Marlin to rehab with Jacksonville in 2024. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6; September 11-present), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5), outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9), infielder Otto López (July 12-19), right-hander Anthony Bender (August 31-September 7), left-hander Ryan Weathers (September 8-present), Dane Myers (September 17-Present), Vidal Brujan (September 17-present), and Derek Hill (September 17-present), also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

