Bulls Drop Trip Opener to Jacksonville, 8-3

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - The Durham Bulls fell 8-3 in their road trip opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a steamy Tuesday night at 121 Financial Park.

Durham (21-31) scored twice in the first inning on RBI-hits from Ruben Cardenas and Ronny Simon. However, the Jumbo Shrimp (24-28) scored four in the second against Shane Baz (L, 0-3), part of a stretch of scoring eight consecutive runs to take command.

Baz permitted six runs over 4 1/3 innings in absorbing the defeat. Kyle Tyler (W, 2-2) pitched five innings of two-run ball to earn the win.

Former Bulls infielder Tristan Gray socked a home run to right field in the third inning off Baz, his sixth in seven games against the Bulls this season.

The series continues Wednesday with Joe Rock (2-2, 3.64) slated to start against Jacksonville's Valente Bellozo (0-0, 12.27) at 7:05 PM ET

Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.

