SWB Game Notes - May 28

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-19) @ Toledo Mud Hens (26-24)

Game 52 | Road Game 28 | Fifth Third Field | Tuesday, May 28, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-2, 6.59) vs RHP Ty Madden (0-1, 9.22)

SECOND PLACE: With a loss on Sunday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fall two and a half games behind the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has played three less games this season and will only make up one of them. Toledo is five and a half games out behind the RailRiders.

AGAINST TOLEDO: The Yankees and Tigers Triple-A affiliates do not meet up often although they are both in the International League. The last time they faced off was in 2019 with three scheduled at each park. The RailRiders lead 160-141games in all time match-ups. SWB bussed 468 miles from Moosic to Toledo on Monday for the six-game set.

BRANDON'S BEST: Brandon Lockridge made his professional debut at second base on Sunday. He has placed all three outfield positions in his time in the Yankees farm system. Lockridge was a second baseman at Troy University during his freshman and sophomore years where he made over 100 infield starts. In his junior year, he moved solely into center field. Lockridge looked sharp as a middle infielder, helping nab a runner stealing and recording four putouts. The righty also had a good week at the plate, appearing in six contests for a .429 average with three runs batted in.

ROAD WARRIORS: The RailRiders are 20-7 on the road this season, accounting for over half of their wins. The team has had two road series sweeps, one each against Norfolk and Jacksonville. SWB has knocked in 32 of their 50 homers outside of PNC Field.

THE M'S HAVE IT: SWB has five relievers with last names that begin with 'M' whom are all having solid seasons. Ron Marinaccio holds a 0.82 earned run average in eleven innings with 11 strikeouts. Alex Mauricio has been a fantastic edition in his first Triple-A season. As a longer reliever, he has made 13 appearances for 24 frames. He has a pair of wins with a 1.13 ERA and just eight walks to 26 strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz has made 17 appearances for a 1.99 ERA. He has three saves and just seven free passes to 26 strikeouts. Oddanier Mosqueda leads the entire farm system with 19 outings. In his 24.1 innings, the lefty has four wins for a 3.40 ERA.

NIFTY FIFTY: Luis Torrens smacked the RailRiders 50th home run of the season on Sunday. Everson Pereira leads the team with ten, while Jose Rojas is not far behind with nine of his own. Thirteen players have scorched at least one this season. SWB has recorded 32 long balls on the road and 18 at PNC Field. There are only five teams in Triple-A with less homers than the RailRiders.

MAN ON THE RUN- The RailRiders added three more steals last night to lead the International League with 80 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all active players with 17, while Caleb Durbin has 20 but is currently on the Injured List. Fifteen players have at least one. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 108 steals.

