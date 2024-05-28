Woodford Promoted, Flurry of Roster Moves

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights have announced a flurry of roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. ET game against the Worcester Red Sox from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Jake Woodford had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Woodford, 27, will get the start for the Chicago White Sox tonight. With the Knights this season, Woodford is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts (49.2 IP). Woodford, who has 42 strikeouts over that span, is 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA and a complete game in the month of May (30.0 IP).

So far this season, a total of 18 players have now gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22) and RHP Jake Woodford (5/28) Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Additional roster moves for today include: RHP Lane Ramsey was placed on Charlotte's 7-day injured list today... RHP Adisyn Coffey was promoted to the Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. With the Barons this season, Coffey is 4-1 with three saves and an 0.53 ERA in 15 games (17.0 IP)... LHP Shane Drohan will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights today. Drohan, 25, was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule-5 Draft on December 6, 2023. He spent the 2023 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the Boston Red Sox system... Additionally, LHP Sammy Peralta was designated for assignment. Peralta was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from the Seattle Mariners on May 26...

Earlier today, OF Luis Robert Jr. was added to Charlotte's roster on an MLB Rehab Assignment. Robert Jr. is batting third and playing center field for the White Sox tonight.

