Memphis One-Hits Nashville to Start Six-Game Homestand
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis pitching allowed just one hit in the win, a 3-2 count, two-out single to left field. Starting pitcher Zack Thompson allowed five walks and struck out five in 5.0 scoreless innings. Andre Granillo (1-0) retired all six batters he faced in relief, including a strikeout. Chris Roycroft (S, 1) allowed the lone hit and struck out two in 2.0 innings to earn the save.
The Redbirds bats came alive with two outs in the seventh inning. With a runner at second, center fielder Victor Scott II pulled a double down the right-field line to put Memphis on the board. One batter later, right fielder Jordan Walker roped a double to left-center field to double the lead. Walker finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
With the win, Memphis improves to a season best-tying four games above .500.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, May 29 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
