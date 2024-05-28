Marlins Send García to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that outfielder Avisaíl García has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment, presented by H2 Health. García is expected to join the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday prior to the club's 7:05 p.m. against the Durham Bulls from 121 Financial Ballpark.

García was placed on the injured list on April 28 with a left hamstring strain. He's in the third year of a four-year contract with Miami that was signed in December 2021. In three seasons with Miami, García has played in 153 games, slashing .217/.260/.322/.582 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs.

After being signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Anaco, Venezuela by Detroit in 2007, García made his major league debut for the Tigers on August 31, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox. A career .266/.320/.422/.742 hitter with 134 home runs and 505 RBIs in 1,039 games, the 31-year-old has played 11 seasons in the major leagues with Detroit, the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami.

García was named an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2017. He batted .330/.380/.506/.885 with 27 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and 75 runs scored while playing for the White Sox that campaign.

García is the 10th different Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 21-present), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Tim Anderson (May 18-May 19), Xavier Edwards (May 18-present) and right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21-present) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

