Celebrating Women in Sports: A Red Wings Special Event

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to announce a special event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the incredible achievements of women in sports. Mark your calendars for Friday, May 31, and join us at Innovative Field for an unforgettable evening that will inspire, educate, and entertain fans of all ages.

Special Focus: Naomi Silver Bobblehead Giveaway

To celebrate our very own Naomi Silver, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings, the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Naomi Silver bobblehead courtesy of ESL. Naomi has been a pioneering force in professional baseball, leading the Red Wings to become one of the most respected organizations in the sport. Her visionary leadership and dedication to excellence have earned her numerous accolades, including Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year.

Event Highlights

Panel Discussion and Meet & Greet

Our Women in Sports event will kick off with an engaging panel discussion featuring Naomi Silver and three other distinguished women who have made significant contributions to the world of sports. This is a unique opportunity to hear their stories, learn from their experiences, and gain valuable insights into the challenges and triumphs they have faced. After the discussion, attendees will have the chance to meet these inspiring women in person.

Dinner and Exclusive Giveaways

As part of the event, enjoy a delicious dinner featuring roasted chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, and salt potatoes. A cash bar will also be available. Every attendee will receive a Red Wings logo baseball in addition to the Naomi Silver bobblehead.

Special Guests

We are honored to welcome an incredible lineup of special guests:

Naomi Silver, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings. Naomi Silver has been a pioneering force in professional baseball since her involvement with the Rochester Red Wings began in the late 1980s. As a female owner and executive in the sports realm, she has led the team to becoming one of the most respected organizations in baseball. Her visionary leadership and operational expertise have garnered her national accolades, including Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year and the Rawlings Woman of the Year award. Naomi is also deeply involved in her community. She serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, University of Rochester Medical Center, United Way of Greater Rochester, among others. Naomi's enduring legacy of excellence and innovation is a source of pride, as she remains a proud member of both the Innovative Field Walk of Fame and the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

Maybelle Blair is a former player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), a league formed during World War II to keep baseball going while male players were serving in WWII. She played for the Peoria Redwings and has become a prominent advocate for women's baseball. Her role was notably portrayed by Madonna in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own." Blair has since worked to preserve the AAGPBL's legacy and inspire future generations of female athletes.

Dr. Khalilah Ali is an educator and social justice advocate with a PhD in Education. She specializes in promoting diversity and inclusion in various settings, focusing on culturally responsive teaching. Dr. Ali is also active in community outreach and mentorship, committed to empowering underserved groups. Her work aims to create equitable and inclusive environments for all. Dr. Ali is the former wife of Muhammad Ali.

Dr. Dana Sinclair is a leading sports psychologist specializing in mental skills training and athlete well-being. She has worked with top athletes and teams across MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, as well as Olympians offering expert guidance on enhancing performance and resilience. Dr. Sinclair is also an accomplished author, providing valuable insights into the psychology of sports. Her extensive experience and research have made her a sought-after expert in the world of sports.

Megan Carter is an accomplished broadcaster, content creator, emcee, and sporting event host. Carter's unique and definitive personality, and her passion for connecting with people, has led her to working with teams like the Rochester Red Wings, Buffalo Bills, and Buffalo Sabres. In addition to her sports endeavors, Carter is a fixture of the Western New York community and a co-host of "The Morning Bull," Buffalo's top-rated morning show on 97 Rock. Her journey into the sports world started with the Rochester Red Wings, becoming its first female public address announcer. Megan has also hosted and emceed events for the NHL's Rochester Americans, Buffalo Bills, and later the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Pre-Game Softball Clinic

Before the main event, young fans can participate in a pre-game softball clinic from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, courtesy of the Our Lady of Mercy High School girl's softball team. This clinic is a fantastic opportunity for kids to learn from experienced coaches and improve their skills on the field. Note that a game ticket is required to attend the clinic.

Post-Game Fireworks

After the game, stay with us for a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of Toyota. It's the perfect way to cap off an evening of celebration and inspiration.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 4:00 Special Event arrival

Location: Innovative Field

Ticket Prices: $45 for adults, $35 for children (ages 4-12)

Gates Open (for Special Event): 4:00 PM

Tickets for the Women in Sports event are now available and can be purchased online. Don't miss this chance to be part of a historic evening celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in sports. Secure your tickets today and join us for an event that promises to inspire and uplift our community.

International League Stories from May 28, 2024

