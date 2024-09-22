SWB Game Notes - September 22

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-29, 88-60) @ Buffalo Bisons (32-42, 69-79)

Game 149 | Road Game 74 | Sahlen Field | Sunday, September 22, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 5.20) vs RHP Jake Bloss (0-3, 6.00)

FINISH IT OUT- After dropping the game on Wednesday night the RailRiders are officially out of the playoffs as Columbus clinched with a victory, but they are still only three and a half games behind them. The RailRiders have the second best record overall in the International League to the first half champs in Omaha who is 89-58.

SEE YA SEPTEMBER - The RailRiders have already hit a monthly-high 35 home runs this September in only three weeks of baseball. Ben Rice has had the most in the final month of the season with eight and JC Escarra follows with six. It is already one more than they hit in June. Taylor Trammell and Jose Rojas led the team in long balls with 18 each. Twenty-five different players had at least one this summer.

MAGIC MAN - Josh Maciejewski is set to make his 19th appearance, totaling a dozen start of the season for the RailRiders. Maciejewski has a 5.20 earned run average in Triple-A. He made four outings with NYY after his Major League debut for a 2.57 ERA. The lefty also pitched 12.2 innings for a 7.71 earned run average in Double-A.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN- The road has been kind to the RailRiders who are 45-28 in games played outside of PNC Field. They swept two road series - one at Norfolk and the other at Jacksonville, both in the first half of the season. This is the team's third trip up to Buffalo this season after making two quick three-game stints, one to start of the season and the other right after the All-Star Break. They are 15-7 against the Bisons this season and it is only fitting they wrap up their summer here.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN- SWB has had 30 different position players this season, including rehabbers DJ LeMahieu and Jon Berti. The team has featured 44 unique arms with 19 of them working out of the starting role at least once. It was the first time that Gerrit Cole pitched as a RailRider. Five different position players came out of the bullpen as well. Josh Maciejewski was the only pitcher to take a formal at-bat.

RUNNING DOWN A DREAM- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 247 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 28 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one. Aberdeen led MiLB with a ridiculous 363 steals.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains eleven players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are six pitchers, including one they view as a starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.