Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 vs. Iowa

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs (34-40, 67-82) vs. Rochester Red Wings (39-35, 77-70)

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Lucas Luetge (5-3, 3.77) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.64)

IF YOU'RE READING THIS IT'S TOO LATE: In a back-and-forth game that initially remained scoreless due to sound pitching and defense on both sides, the Iowa Cubs broke the scoring in the seventh and never looked back as they blanked the Rochester Red Wings by a final score of 4-0 Saturday night...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed just two knocks in his final start of 2024, and DH RILEY ADAMS and 1B JOEY MENESES paced the offense with two hits apiece...the Red Wings look to win the series in their final game of the 2024 season this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Iowa's own southpaw LHP Lucas Luetge...

Rochester has been shut out 11 times in 2024, the most in a single season by a Red Wings team since 2018 (14).

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE took a no-hitter into the sixth and finished with 6.0 full, scoreless innings of work on just a pair of hits while striking out and walking four apiece last night...Rutledge did not allow an earned run in his final two starts of the season (13.0 IP), turning in back-to-back quality starts for the second time this season (6/16-22)...he recorded six total QS this season, most by a Red Wings pitcher since Logan Verrett logged nine in 2022...

The right-hander finishes his 2024 campaign with 128 total strikeouts, the most by any Red Wings pitcher since Alex Meyer struck out 153 in 2014.

CABAJOEY: 1B JOEY MENESES roped his 13th double with Rochester in the seventh inning last night, and finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...the Mexico native has now turned in three-straight multi-hit games for the first time since 9/10-13 in 2022 with Washington...

He has 10 extra-base hits through 15 games in September, tied for seventh-most in the International League.

HAND CANNON: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY recorded his first Triple-A outfield assist yesterday, throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at the plate on a fly ball to left field...the throw home from the outfield clocked in at 102 MPH, the fifth-hardest throw by an International League outfielder this season.

ADAMS FAMILY: DH RILEY ADAMS extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...this is tied for the fifth-longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season and is the longest by a Rochester catcher since Mitch Garver in 2017 (19 G, 6/15-7/5).

MEDINA MAGIC: Returning from the 7-Day Injured List earlier in the day yesterday, RHP ADONIS MEDINA fired 1.0 scoreless frame on a pair of hits with a strikeout...the right-hander has not allowed an earned run through four appearances in the month of September (5.2 IP)...

In 25 appearances at Innovative Field this season, Medina boasts a 3.34 ERA (13 ER/35.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

