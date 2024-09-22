Knights Fall in Season Finale to Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(SYRACUSE, NY) - The Charlotte Knights wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. The Knights battled back in the ninth, scoring two runs to tie the game at 4-4, but ultimately fell in the 10th and final inning to end the season with the 5-4 loss.

RHP Deivi García started the game and allowed just one run on two hits over three innings pitched. He allowed a run in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI by Brett Baty. One inning later, the Knights tied the game at 1-1 when Michael Chavis scored on a throwing error from Syracuse shortstop Jett Williams.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Knights took a 2-1 lead thanks to an RBI single by center fielder Rafael Ortega in the top of the fourth inning. Charlotte's 2-1 lead didn't last very long as the Mets came right back in the bottom of the fourth inning against Charlotte reliever Nick Nastrini. The Mets scored three runs against Nastrini in the inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by JT Schwartz, his fifth of the season.

Down by a score of 4-2, the Knights scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Canaan Smith-Njigba and a fielder's choice by Adam Hackenberg. The late-inning rally, combined with a solid bottom of the ninth inning, propelled the Knights into extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

After the Knights failed to push across a run in the top of the 10th inning, Charlotte RHP Nick Padilla (0-3, 3.23) allowed the final run to score in the bottom of the 10th inning. Syracuse center fielder Drew Gilbert scored the game-winning run in the 10th when Luke Ritter reached on a fielder's choice. Padilla was saddled with the loss.

The Knights went 2-4 on the six-game road series against Syracuse during the final series of the 2024 season. Overall, the Knights finished the season with a 68-79 record and finished the second half with a 35-38 record. Charlotte's 68 wins in the 2024 season were a 15-win improvement from the 2023 season. Additionally, the Knights promoted 33 players to the Chicago White Sox in 2024, eight more than in the 2023 season (25 promoted last year).

The Knights will start the 2025 season at home in Uptown Charlotte, NC with Opening Knight set for Friday, March 28 at Truist Field against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). The 2025 season will mark the 11th season for the Knights at Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.