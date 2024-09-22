Sounds Trounce Tides in Season Finale

Norfolk, Va. - The Nashville Sounds (78-68, 40-31) ended the season on a high-note and buried the Norfolk Tides (69-81, 33-42), 12-3, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The offense exploded for four home runs and 16 total hits.

With both offenses quiet into the fourth inning, the Sounds were the first to strike and put up a five-spot. Chris Roller got the bats rolling with his 10 th home run of the season. Nashville subsequently loaded the bases and Noah Campbell worked a walk on a 3-2 pitch to score the second run. The rally continued as Freddy Zamora doubled in two more runs and scored on a fielding error which gave the Sounds a 5-0 lead.

A five-run lead for the Sounds wasn't enough and decided to double it in the fifth. Tyler Black roped a two-run blast to right field to go up 7-0. Singles by Wes Clarke and Noah Campbell set up Patrick Dorrian for a three-run homer to right-center field which extended the lead to an even 10-0.

The first three innings flew by with little traffic on the bases. Easton McGee made his second start for the Sounds and befuddled hitters in his three innings. He struck out four hitters and allowed just one baserunner on an efficient 38 pitches. The excellent pitching continued with Evan McKendry (4-6) and Bryan Hudson allowing just one more hit across the next three innings.

Clarke joined the hit parade in the sixth inning with a solo blast and Hicklen doubled home Carlos Rodriguez for Nashville's 12 th and final run of the season. Every hitter in the lineup got a hit which included three-hit performances from Hicklen and Clarke.

Sam McWilliams made his first appearance with Nashville and Shane Smith wrapped up the 2024 season with a scoreless ninth inning which sealed a 12-3 win. The offseason ensues and the Sounds will have to wait 187 days until they host Jacksonville on March 28, 2025. The starting pitchers for both teams are to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) hit his third home run of the season. His first came in his first at-bat of the season and his second came on August 13 at Durham.

Wes Clarke (3-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI) had his fifth three-hit game of the season. It was also the second time he has scored three times in a game. Thirteen of his 18 home runs in Triple-A have come in road games.

Nashville hit four home runs for the third time this season. The last time they hit four homers in a game was on August 27 at Charlotte.

The Sounds ended the season with a 78-68 record and 40-31 in the second half. At the time of this publication, they finished 6.5 games behind Columbus for the top spot. Overall, the Sounds wind up in fourth place out of 20 teams in the International League.

Andy Yerzy (2-for-5, K) made his Sounds debut. In 22 games this season with Biloxi, he hit .194 (13-for-67) with two home runs and 14 RBI.

