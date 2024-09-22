Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.22

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs (35-40, 68-82) 3, Rochester Red Wings (39-36, 77-71) 2

Sunday, September 22, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (11): IOW 3, ROC 2

WP: Riley Martin (4-4, 4.48)

LP: Carlos Romero (0-1, 5.23)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 10 11 R H E

Iowa 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 0

Rochester 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:07 PM

Temperature: 79°F

Time of Game: 2:54

Attendance: 6,215

HOME RUNS:

IOW - William Simoneit (2) two-run off LHP Andrew Alvarez in the 4 th (Count: 1-2) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.58) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 1 HR, 92/61 (P/S), left tied 2-2

LHP Lucas Luetge (5-3, 4.01) 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 0 HR, 30/20 (P/S), left down 2-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 1-for-2

IOW - 0-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

THAT'S ALL, FOLKS: With the 11-inning loss to Iowa in the season finale, the Red Wings finished the season with a 77-71 record, their most wins in a season since 2017 (80-62)...the offense accumulated 622 total walks this season, most by a Red Wings team since they walked 623 times in 1983...

This is the 11th time in Rochester's 96-year history in affiliated baseball that they have missed the postseason with at least 77 wins.

TAKE A SEAT: The Red Wings pitching staff struck out a season-high 16 batters this afternoon, their most in a single game at Innovative Field since 4/28/2023 against St. Paul...Rochester pitching owns the most strikeouts (105) among all Triple-A teams in September.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ set a Triple-A best with 10 strikeouts this afternoon, just one shy of his career-high set on 8/12/2023 at Bowling Green with High-A Wilmington...the southpaw turned in 5.0 full innings and allowed two earned on six hits with one walk...he is the first Red Wings pitcher to strike out double-digit batters in a regular season finale since at least 2004, and joins LHP DJ HERZ (10 on 5/30 vs. STP) as the only Rochester pitchers to strike out at least 10 batters this season.

DAISON 'EM UP: RHP DAISON ACOSTA turned in a hitless inning of relief today while striking out and walking a batter...the right-hander did not allow an earned run through his first four Triple-A appearances across 5.2 innings pitched, and allowed just three hits while striking out nine batters...

Acosta's combined 2.61 ERA (17 ER/58.2 IP) is the lowest of his nine-year professional career (min. 20.0 IP).

CUBS NOTES:

OWE'D TO JOY: RF OWEN CAISSIE finished the season with three consecutive multi-hit games, capped off by a 2-for-5 performance in the finale...this is the first time he's turned in three-straight multi-hit games since 8/25-28...he finished the series with eight hits in 26 at-bats (.308) across all six games.

