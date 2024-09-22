Red Wings Fall in Extra-Inning Season Finale

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After a loss on Saturday night, the Red Wings kept the season finale close but fell in the 11th inning against the Iowa Cubs. LHP Andrew Alvarez struck out ten batters on the mound to help the Wings find a good start. RHP Rico Garcia, RHP Amos Willingham, RHP Daison Acosta, and RHP Orlando Ribalta combined to turn in 4.0 innings of scoreless work in relief. Offensively, 2B Jake Alu and LF Andrew Pinckney led the way with two-hit performances and an RBI each.

3B Brady House started the first inning with a line drive for an infield base hit in the bottom of the first inning. 1B Joey Meneses then worked a walk to put two runners on base for the Red Wings. After a wild pitch advanced House to third base, 2B Jake Alu laced a single into shallow center field and put Rochester up by one. LF Andrew Pinckney then pulled an 0-2 slider to left field that plated Meneses and made it a 2-0 lead for the Wings.

After DH Hayden Cantrelle reached via a hit-by-pitch, 1B William Simoneit launched his second home run to tie the game at two. The two-run shot traveled 405 feet to left field and came off the bat at 104.7 MPH.

After a sacrifice bunt from Simoneit, the Cubs had a runner on third with one out in the top of the 11th. PR Hayden Cantrelle scored the go-ahead run on a line drive single from 2B Reivaj Garcia to make it a 3-2 game.

The Red Wings looked to make a comeback in the bottom of the 11th of the season finale. Despite a walk from Jake Alu, the Wings fell in their final game, earning a final record of 77-71 this season.

LHP Andrew Alvarez made his second start of the series and his 16th of the season with Rochester. The southpaw tossed 5.0 innings with just two earned runs allowed on six hits and a walk with ten strikeouts. RHP Daison Acosta took over in the sixth inning and went 1.0 scoreless with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Orlando Ribalta came in next and turned in 1.0 scoreless innings with a hit and two strikeouts. RHP Amos Willingham entered in relief next and threw 1.0 inning of scoreless work with one hit and three strikeouts. RHP Rico Garcia followed and contributed 1.0 inning with one hit allowed. RHP Carlos Romero made his 15th appearance with Rochester and allowed one earned run and one in his 2.0 innings.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game in the Red Wings' season finale goes to LHP Andrew Alvarez who turned in 5.0 and allowed two earned runs, six hits, and a walk. The California native struck out ten, one shy of his career-high set on 8/12/2023 at Bowling Green with High-A Wilmington. He is the first Red Wings pitcher to strike out double-digit batters in a regular season finale since at least 2004 and joins LHP DJ Herz (10 on 5/30 vs. STP) as the only Rochester pitchers to strike out at least 10 batters this season.

