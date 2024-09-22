Saints Drop Final Game of the Season 9-4

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - As the St. Paul Saints headed into the final game of the season a number of players were trying to hit personal milestones. One of those players was starting pitcher Caleb Boushely, who was attempting to become the Saints second 10-game winner on the season. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as the Saints lost 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 5,628/

The defense let the Saints down in the first inning as the Indians struck first. Tsung-Che Cheng led off the game with a single to right-center. He stole second and took third on a throwing error by the catch Patrick Winkel. With the infield in Andres Alvarez hit a ground ball to Rylan Bannon at third, but his throw to first went wide and into foul territory allowing Cheng to score giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the Saints to tie the game up. In the bottom of the first Payton Eeles and Austin Martin drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. After a double steal, Michael Helman hit a tapper in front of the plate and Eeles was able to race home before the tag by the catcher Dylan Shockley tying the game at one.

Bannon gave the Saints the lead in the second when he hit a sinking liner to center that Matt Gorksi made a head-first dive for, but missed and the ball rolled all the way to the wall. Bannon raced around the bases for an inside the park home run, his third homer with the Saints and 18th overall. It was the third inside the park home run for the Saints this season.

After four strong innings, a three home run fifth inning knocked Boushley out of the game. Matt Gorski led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his 23rd of the season, tying the game at two. The very next pitch was hit over the right field wall by Seth Beer, his eighth of the season, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead. Dylan Shockley followed with an infield single to third. Cheng singled to short putting runners at second and third. After a sacrifice bunt, Ji Hwan Bae delivered a three-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, increasing the lead to 6-2. With two outs Joshua Palacios doubled off the wall in right-center ending the day for Boushley. Liover Peguero greeted reliever Jaylen Nowlin with an RBI single to center making it 7-2.

Patrick Winkel delivered a long ball for the Saints in the bottom of the inning, a solo shot to right his seventh of the season, getting the Saints to within 7-3.

The Indians tacked on a pair in the eighth. Gorski led off the inning with a single to right-center. He moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third. With one out Dylan Shockley singled to center driving in Gorski making it 8-3. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and a fielder's choice ground out by Bae plated Shockley increasing the lead to 9-3.

The Saints got their third home run of the game, a solo homer by Jair Camargo to right-center in the eighth, his 12th of the season, getting the Saints to within 9-4.

The Saints finished the season 70-79.

