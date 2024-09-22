IronPigs Begin and End 2024 with Walk-Off Homers as Darick Hall Blasts Grand Slam to Stun WooSox
September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Just as they began the season in walk-off fashion, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-78, 34-39) ended it with a bang as well, walking off the Worcester Red Sox (79-71, 44-31) on a Darick Hall grand slam in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The game was scoreless until the fifth. Bobby Dalbec doubled to begin the frame and came in to score on a two-out Max Ferguson RBI single to get the WooSox on the board.
Ryan McKenna drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth to tie the game for the IronPigs before Tyler McDonough put the WooSox back in front with a two-run homer in the seventh, his first of the season.
The WooSox tacked on an extra run on an RBI groundout from McDonough in the ninth, giving them a 4-1 lead with the 'Pigs down to their final three outs.
After the first two hitters were retired quietly in the 'Pigs half of the ninth, Otto Kemp walked and Jim Haley then reached on an error, allowing Kemp to score. After Austin Hays walked, Carson Taylor singled home Haley to make it a one-run game. Scott Kingery pinch-ran for Taylor at first before Buddy Kennedy walked to load the bases. Hall then came up for his seminal moment, launching a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right for a walk-off grand slam, his 16th homer of the season, giving the 'Pigs a 7-4 win.
The IronPigs began the 2024 season with a seven-run rally to stun Worcester on opening night, capped by a Rodolfo Castro three-run homer. They end the season by going down to their final out and then scoring six runs, punctuated by Hall's grand slam. It is the eighth walk-off win of the season for the 'Pigs, and Hall's first of the year.
Max Lazar (4-3) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, allowing one run in one inning on one hit and a walk, striking out one.
Jose Adames (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing six unearned runs on two hits and three walks.
The win concludes the IronPigs 2024 season. The IronPigs open 2025 on Friday, March 28th, when they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.
