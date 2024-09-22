Bulls Fall to Memphis in Season Finale, 8-6
September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Memphis, TN - The Durham Bulls fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-6 in the regular season finale at Auto Zone Park on Sunday, but Jake Mangum became the first Bulls' hitter to win the league batting title in five years.
Memphis (36-37, 73-74) scored six times in the first inning against Durham starter Cole Wilcox (L, 3-3) in winning the final three games of the series. Wilcox permitted six earned runs over four frames. Joel Kuhnel surrendered six hits and two runs over 2 2/3 innings. Erasmo Ramirez recorded the final out of the seventh, with Justin Sterner pitching a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.
Mangum went 2-3 with a single and a double to close the campaign at .317, becoming Durham's first batting champion since Jake Cronenworth hit .334 in 2019. Jonathan Aranda finished runner-up in both 2022 and 2023. Memphis' Matt Koperniak went 0-4 on Sunday to close at .309, while Charlotte's Mark Payton went 0-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter to finish at .309.
Curtis Mead went 4-5, while Osleivis Basabe and CJ Hinojosa each homered in the finale for Durham (36-39, 72-78). Basabe's was a three-run shot in the third inning. Mangum collected his 30th double and 20th steal of the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2024
- I-Cubs End Season with Extra-Inning Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Wrap up 2024 Season with Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Drop 2024 Season Finale to IronPigs, 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall in Extra-Inning Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Takes Season Finale over Gwinnett 5-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Final Game of the Season 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Trio of Long Balls Propel Indians to Victory in Season Finale, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Seal Season with Stunning 5-2 Victory over Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trounce Tides in Season Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Toasts the 2024 Season with a Walk-Off, 5-4, Ten-Inning Win over Charlotte in the Season Finale - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall to Memphis in Season Finale, 8-6 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Begin and End 2024 with Walk-Off Homers as Darick Hall Blasts Grand Slam to Stun WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall in Season Finale to Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Fall in Season Finale, 8-4 to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Rice Brings RailRiders' Season to Grand Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Shutout Loss in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Brilliant Buchanan Leads Bats to Season-Ending 6-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- Tides Fall To Nashville In Final Game Of Season - Norfolk Tides
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.