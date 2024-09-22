Bulls Fall to Memphis in Season Finale, 8-6

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN - The Durham Bulls fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-6 in the regular season finale at Auto Zone Park on Sunday, but Jake Mangum became the first Bulls' hitter to win the league batting title in five years.

Memphis (36-37, 73-74) scored six times in the first inning against Durham starter Cole Wilcox (L, 3-3) in winning the final three games of the series. Wilcox permitted six earned runs over four frames. Joel Kuhnel surrendered six hits and two runs over 2 2/3 innings. Erasmo Ramirez recorded the final out of the seventh, with Justin Sterner pitching a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.

Mangum went 2-3 with a single and a double to close the campaign at .317, becoming Durham's first batting champion since Jake Cronenworth hit .334 in 2019. Jonathan Aranda finished runner-up in both 2022 and 2023. Memphis' Matt Koperniak went 0-4 on Sunday to close at .309, while Charlotte's Mark Payton went 0-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter to finish at .309.

Curtis Mead went 4-5, while Osleivis Basabe and CJ Hinojosa each homered in the finale for Durham (36-39, 72-78). Basabe's was a three-run shot in the third inning. Mangum collected his 30th double and 20th steal of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.