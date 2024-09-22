Jacksonville Takes Season Finale over Gwinnett 5-1

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a four-home run performance, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Gwinnett Stripers 5-1 in front of 6,280 fans on Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (73-76, 38-36) ambushed Gwinnett (72-78, 37-38) starting with the first batter of the bottom of the first. Dane Myers (2) launched a leadoff home run off of Stripers right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 3-7) to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 1-0.

Lightning struck twice, this time in the third inning. Myers (3) cranked his second solo home run of the game to make the score 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp dialed up the longball again in the fourth. Graham Pauley (1) crushed a solo home run, his first with Jacksonville to increase the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to three runs.

In the sixth inning, Jacob Berry notched a leadoff single. Two batters later, Pauley (2) blasted his second homer of the day that pushed the score to 5-0.

Gwinnett didn't go down without a fight. In the ninth inning, Harold Ramírez cracked a leadoff double. After a grounder moved Ramírez to third, Brian Anderson lined a single that brought home the Stripers' only run.

Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Dale Stanavich (W, 1-0) tossed two innings of one-hit ball while fanning three Stripers. Jacksonville's pitching staff combined for 10 total strikeouts on the day.

