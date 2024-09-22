I-Cubs End Season with Extra-Inning Victory

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (68-82) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (77-71) by a 3-2 tally in 11 innings Sunday at Innovative Field to end the 2024 season.

Rochester jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on the back of back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Jake Alu and Andrew Pinckney.

The I-Cubs knotted it at two apiece in the top of the fourth, when William Simoneit deposited a two-run shot 405 feet over the left field wall.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara kept it tied at two in the bottom of the eighth, throwing out Joey Meneses at home, as he tried to score from second on a two-out single by Pinckney.

In the bottom of the ninth, Matt Shaw got the third out by jumping into the protective netting in third-base foul territory to catch a pop up for the I-Cubs most impressive play of the season.

The game went into extra innings knotted at two, and that was still the tally after both squads failed to score in the tenth.

But in the 11th with Hayden Cantrelle beginning the inning at second base, Reivaj Garcia smacked a leadoff single to right and he scampered home.

In the bottom of the 11th, the Red Wings had men on first and second with one out, but Riley Martin struck out the final two batters to secure the win. Martin pitched both extra frames and kept the Red Wings scoreless.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In a bullpen game, the I-Cubs used eight combined pitchers to throw ten straight scoreless innings, after giving up two in the first inning.

- Sunday marked the second extra-inning game of this series and the I-Cubs 16th of the season, they went 9-7 in those games.

- The I-Cubs pitching staff put up a Triple-A-best 1.67 ERA over the final six games of the season, allowing 10 ER over 54.0 IP

This marks the end of the 2024 season. For ticket and schedule information for 2025, visit www.iowacubs.com.

