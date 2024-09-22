Redbirds Wrap up 2024 Season with Victory over Bulls

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded the 2024 season with an 8-6 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning. The frame was capped off by a first baseman Chandler Redmond two-run homer with two outs, his second home run at Triple-A of the season. All six runs reached base and scored with two outs in the inning.

In the win, eight of the nine starters recorded a base hit. Second baseman Cesar Prieto, left fielder Alfonso Rivas and third baseman Nick Dunn each provided a multi-hit effort with two RBIs. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman reached base twice, with a double and a walk, and scored both times.

In a bullpen day on the mound, Victor Santos (6-7) earned the win with an inning of relief in which he allowed one unearned run. Nick Raquet tossed 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball. Ryan Loutos (S, 18) finished the season with the second most saves in the International League with a perfect ninth inning.

Memphis finished the 2024 season with a 74-74 record and ended the year with a .500 record. It marked the first time since the 2018 season with a record of .500 or better. The Redbirds went 38-38 at AutoZone Park.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.