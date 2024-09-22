Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville
September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A.J. Smith-Shawver struck out 10 batters over 6.0 innings but also yielded four home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers (72-78) finished the 2024 season with a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (73-76) on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Decisive Plays: Dane Myers hit solo home runs in the first and third innings and Graham Pauley added a solo shot in the fourth to give Jacksonville a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Pauley laced a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole to make it 5-0. Gwinnett ended the shutout in the ninth as Harold Ramirez doubled and scored on a single up the middle by Brian Anderson.
Key Contributors: Smith-Shawver (L, 3-7) worked 6.0 innings (6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 HR, 0 BB, 10 SO) in his final start of the year. Ramirez (2-for-3, double, run) and Drake Baldwin (2-for-4) each had multi-hit efforts. For Jacksonville, Myers (2-for-4, 2 homer, 2 RBIs) and Pauley (2-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in all five runs.
Noteworthy: The four homers allowed by Smith-Shawver tied the most given up by a Gwinnett pitcher in one game, reached for the fourth time in history (first since Lucas Sims on June 16, 2017 at Columbus). With his 23 rd multi-hit game, Baldwin ended the year with a .298 average. Gwinnett is now 9-6 in season finales all-time.
Next Game (Friday, March 28, 2025): The Gwinnett Stripers open their 16 th season in the International League on the road, taking on the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC. Game time and starting pitchers are TBD.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2024
- I-Cubs End Season with Extra-Inning Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Wrap up 2024 Season with Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Drop 2024 Season Finale to IronPigs, 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall in Extra-Inning Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Takes Season Finale over Gwinnett 5-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Final Game of the Season 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Trio of Long Balls Propel Indians to Victory in Season Finale, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Seal Season with Stunning 5-2 Victory over Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trounce Tides in Season Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Toasts the 2024 Season with a Walk-Off, 5-4, Ten-Inning Win over Charlotte in the Season Finale - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall to Memphis in Season Finale, 8-6 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Begin and End 2024 with Walk-Off Homers as Darick Hall Blasts Grand Slam to Stun WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall in Season Finale to Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Fall in Season Finale, 8-4 to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Rice Brings RailRiders' Season to Grand Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Shutout Loss in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Brilliant Buchanan Leads Bats to Season-Ending 6-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- Tides Fall To Nashville In Final Game Of Season - Norfolk Tides
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville
- Four-Run Second Sinks Elder, Stripers in Jacksonville
- Missed Opportunities Cost Stripers in 3-2 Loss to Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Ride Six-Run First Inning to 9-4 Triumph in Jacksonville
- Stripers Lose 7-3 in Jacksonville Despite Anderson's Quality Start