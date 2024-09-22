Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A.J. Smith-Shawver struck out 10 batters over 6.0 innings but also yielded four home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers (72-78) finished the 2024 season with a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (73-76) on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Decisive Plays: Dane Myers hit solo home runs in the first and third innings and Graham Pauley added a solo shot in the fourth to give Jacksonville a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Pauley laced a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole to make it 5-0. Gwinnett ended the shutout in the ninth as Harold Ramirez doubled and scored on a single up the middle by Brian Anderson.

Key Contributors: Smith-Shawver (L, 3-7) worked 6.0 innings (6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 HR, 0 BB, 10 SO) in his final start of the year. Ramirez (2-for-3, double, run) and Drake Baldwin (2-for-4) each had multi-hit efforts. For Jacksonville, Myers (2-for-4, 2 homer, 2 RBIs) and Pauley (2-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in all five runs.

Noteworthy: The four homers allowed by Smith-Shawver tied the most given up by a Gwinnett pitcher in one game, reached for the fourth time in history (first since Lucas Sims on June 16, 2017 at Columbus). With his 23 rd multi-hit game, Baldwin ended the year with a .298 average. Gwinnett is now 9-6 in season finales all-time.

Next Game (Friday, March 28, 2025): The Gwinnett Stripers open their 16 th season in the International League on the road, taking on the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC. Game time and starting pitchers are TBD.

