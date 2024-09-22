Tides Fall To Nashville In Final Game Of Season

September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (69-81, 32-43) fell to the Nashville Sounds (78-68, 41-30), 12-3, on Sunday at Harbor Park. It was the final game of the 2024 season for the Tides, winning their final series, 4-2.

It was all Nashville during game 150 for the Tides. They would score 12 runs to start the game on four home runs. Norfolk wouldn't score their runs until the eighth, with Anthony Servideo breaking up the shutout with his third Triple-A home run of the season. Garrett Cooper would later follow with a two-run double. That would put the final score at 12-3.

