Trio of Long Balls Propel Indians to Victory in Season Finale, 9-4
September 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A six-run fifth inning, highlighted by three home runs, was the deciding factor in the Indianapolis Indians' 7-3 win over the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in the 2024 season finale on Sunday afternoon.
The Indians (44-30, 77-70) opened scoring right away against starter Caleb Boushley (L, 9-6) in large part due to a pair of errors within the first several pitches of the game; after leadoff man Tsung-Che Cheng singled, Cheng stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by St. Paul catcher Patrick Winkel. He then came in to score when Saints third baseman Rylan Bannon threw a ball away on a batted ball from two-hitter Andrés Alvarez. However, St. Paul tied the game early on an RBI single from Michael Helman, and took the lead on an inside-the-park home run from Rylan Bannon.
The big blow against the Saints (32-43, 70-79) came in the fifth inning, when the Indians hit around and plated six runs. The inning started with back-to-back home runs from Matt Gorski and Seth Beer, and half of the run production came from Ji Hwan Bae when he swatted a three-run home run just beyond the high wall in straight-away right field. Indianapolis tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Dylan Shockley and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae, giving him four runs driven in on the afternoon.
Indians starter Mike Burrows (W, 1-1) settled in after a tumultuous first, striking out 10 Saints hitters in 5.0 innings. Burrows' 21 swings and misses were the second-most in the International League on Sunday, trailing only Gwinnett's AJ Smith-Shawver and his 24.
The Indians finished their regular season with a record of 77-70 after winning 19 of their last 26 games. The 77 wins marks their highest win total in a season since 2017, when the Indians finished 79-63 under Andy Barkett. Indianapolis will open their 2025 regular season on March 28, when they take on these same St. Paul Saints on the road at CHS Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2024
- I-Cubs End Season with Extra-Inning Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Wrap up 2024 Season with Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Drop 2024 Season Finale to IronPigs, 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall in Extra-Inning Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Takes Season Finale over Gwinnett 5-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Final Game of the Season 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Trio of Long Balls Propel Indians to Victory in Season Finale, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Seal Season with Stunning 5-2 Victory over Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trounce Tides in Season Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Toasts the 2024 Season with a Walk-Off, 5-4, Ten-Inning Win over Charlotte in the Season Finale - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall to Memphis in Season Finale, 8-6 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Begin and End 2024 with Walk-Off Homers as Darick Hall Blasts Grand Slam to Stun WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall in Season Finale to Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Fall in Season Finale, 8-4 to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Rice Brings RailRiders' Season to Grand Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Shutout Loss in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Brilliant Buchanan Leads Bats to Season-Ending 6-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- Tides Fall To Nashville In Final Game Of Season - Norfolk Tides
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Trio of Long Balls Propel Indians to Victory in Season Finale, 9-4
- Indians Best Saints Behind Multi-Run Homers from Lamb and Palacios, 8-7
- Palacios and Suwinski Homer as Indians Rally Past St. Paul, 8-6
- Indians Drop Second Game in St. Paul Despite Willams' Four-Hit Night
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Returns to Victory Field on Saturday, October 19