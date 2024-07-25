Lockhart, Bullpen Dice Bats for Combined Shutout

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens shutout the Louisville Bats 4-0 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Lael Lockhart and the "Hen Pen" diced Bats' hitters to the tune of 15 strikeouts in a combined shutout.

Lockhart took the hill for the Mud Hens while Lyon Richardson got the ball for the Bats.

The Mud Hens got rolling right away in the bottom of the first inning, as Justice Bigbie roped an opposite-field two-run double, scoring Spencer Torkelson and Ryan Vilade for an early 2-0 lead.

The Hens found the scoreboard again in the third inning when Akil Baddoo scored on a wild pitch after walking and moving to third on a double by Torkelson.

Lockhart and Richardson continued to dance in-and-out of jams throughout the night.

Richardson finished off the bottom of the fifth inning with a pair of flyouts from Torkelson and Vilade to end his night. Richardson finished with the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. The loss drops Richardson's record to 1-7 this season.

Lockhart finished his night after inducing a pair of groundouts by Levi Jordan and Tony Kemp to close the top of the sixth inning. Lockhart earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters. Lockhart's nine whiff effort tied the most strikeouts in a game this season for a Mud Hens pitcher. The last to achieve the feat was Bryan Sammons back on May 10 against the St. Paul Saints. Lockhart's outing is the fourth rendition, matching Sammons and Hurter (2x). The win was Lockhart's first in AAA this season, moving his record to 1-3.

Justus Sheffield entered to pitch the bottom of the sixth inning for the Bats. Ryan Kreidler walked and stole second base before being stranded.

PJ Poulin took over for the Mud Hens in the top of the seventh inning. Poulin stranded Edwin Rios after a one-out single. That wrapped Poulin's night, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Poulin earned his first AAA hold.

The Hens added on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Torkelson brough home Drew Maggi with a sacrifice fly.

Brenan Hanifee entered to pitch the top of the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. Hanifee struck out three batters, stranding a one-out single by Blake Dunn in his 1.0 inning of work.

Sheffield struck out three batters in the bottom of the eighth inning, dancing around a two-out walk of Anthony Bemboom. That wrapped Sheffield's night after 3.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Sean Guenther entered to finish it out for the Mud Hens in the top of the ninth inning. Guenther struck out a pair in a perfect ninth inning to slam the door on the Bats and secure the combined 4-0 shutout.

NOTABLES:

Lael Lockhart: W, 6.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 9 K

Justice Bigbie: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 K

Spencer Torkelson: 1-2, RBI, 2B, R, BB

Drew Maggi: 2-3, 2B, R, K

PJ Poulin: HLD, 1.0 IP, H, K

Brenan Hanifee: 1.0 IP, H, 3 K

Sean Guenther: 1.0 IP, 2 K

The Mud Hens remain at home for game four of the six-game series against the Louisville Bats tomorrow, July 26, 2024, at Fifth Third Field with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m.

