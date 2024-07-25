Burrows Sharp in Return as Indians Win Third in a Row, 7-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - In his first appearance with the Indianapolis Indians since April 8, 2023, No. 9 Pirates prospect Mike Burrows worked 4.0 innings of one-run ball in a 7-2 win over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at Principal Park.

Burrows retired the first six men he faced before the I-Cubs (10-14, 43-56) struck for their lone run against him in the bottom of the third. However, the Indians (10-12, 43-52) had already jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a two-run double from Jake Lamb and a two-run single from Malcom Nuñez in the top half of the inning against Iowa starter Riley Thompson (L, 4-4).

Burrows' night concluded with five strikeouts and no walks on 60 pitches through his 4.0 innings, topping at 95.9 miles-per-hour with his four-seam fastball. After Burrows was done, right-hander Aaron Shortridge (W, 1-0) took the baton and ran with it, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out six in his 4.0 innings of relief. Indians pitching combined for 12 strikeouts and just two walks issued in the victory.

The Indians added a run in the fifth inning before plating two more in the top of the eighth on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly. Three Indians hitters tallied multiple hits, including Alika Williams, who was 3-for-3 with two walks to reach base in all five of his plate appearances. Since the start of the series with Iowa, Williams has reached base safely in 12 of his 14 plate appearances over three games.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their six-game series on Friday night at Principal Park at 8:08 PM ET. Right-hander Jake Woodford (1-5, 4.16) will toe the rubber for the Indians, opposing Iowa starter Brandon Birdsell (0-2, 6.10).

