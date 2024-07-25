Stripers Hold Off Bulls, 6-2

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - One night after snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Durham Bulls fell to Gwinnett 6-2 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

The Stripers (12-12) broke open a tight 3-2 game with three runs in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel, who was making his organizational debut after being claimed on waivers from Milwaukee. Kuhnel permitted five straight singles to start the eighth before fanning the side.

Jeffrey Springs (L, 0-3) worked his longest outing since Tommy John surgery, throwing five innings on 82 pitches, but took the loss.

Durham (10-14) nosed ahead 2-1 with a pair of runs in the second inning thanks to a double play grounder by CJ Hinojosa and a tie-breaking single from Kameron Misner. However, Gwinnett scored twice in the third to assume a 3-2 advantage and never trailed the rest of the way.

Joe Rock (4-4, 4.69) is slated to start for Durham on Friday night against Ian Anderson (0-0, 9.82) at 6:35 PM ET.

