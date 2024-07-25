Stripers Hold Off Bulls, 6-2
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - One night after snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Durham Bulls fell to Gwinnett 6-2 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
The Stripers (12-12) broke open a tight 3-2 game with three runs in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel, who was making his organizational debut after being claimed on waivers from Milwaukee. Kuhnel permitted five straight singles to start the eighth before fanning the side.
Jeffrey Springs (L, 0-3) worked his longest outing since Tommy John surgery, throwing five innings on 82 pitches, but took the loss.
Durham (10-14) nosed ahead 2-1 with a pair of runs in the second inning thanks to a double play grounder by CJ Hinojosa and a tie-breaking single from Kameron Misner. However, Gwinnett scored twice in the third to assume a 3-2 advantage and never trailed the rest of the way.
Joe Rock (4-4, 4.69) is slated to start for Durham on Friday night against Ian Anderson (0-0, 9.82) at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Burrows Sharp in Return as Indians Win Third in a Row, 7-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Surrender Third Straight Loss to Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Dobnak Dominates, Saints Lead from Start to Finish in 5-2 Win Over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Big Fourth Inning Drives Sounds Over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Ride Strong Bullpen Performance, Three-Run Eighth to 6-2 Win Over Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Thursday, 6-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Lockhart, Bullpen Dice Bats for Combined Shutout - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Offense Explodes Early, Bullpen Hangs on Late in Win Over Columbus - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Hold Off Bulls, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bullpen Squanders Early Lead in WooSox 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Win Third Straight with 6-4 Win Against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Shut out 4-0 in Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Warren Keeps RailRiders in it before Bats Erupt in Seventh - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Falls Short in 6-4 Loss at Buffalo on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- July 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Scott Kingery Homers Twice as 'Pigs Surge Late to Top Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.25 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Burdi Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Spread Joy, Smiles in Visit to Norton Children's Hospital - Louisville Bats
- Tidewater Baseball Shrine to Induct Three in 2024 Class - Norfolk Tides
- Brito's Late Inning Blast Powers Clip Show to Win - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Homestand Highlights: Princesses & Pirates Take over Coolray Field on August 2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Postponed Thursday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Thursday Afternoon's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 25 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Two Big Innings Power IronPigs over Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.