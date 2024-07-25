Brito's Late Inning Blast Powers Clip Show to Win

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday afternoon at Huntington Park, defeating the Memphis Redbirds 2-1. A late home run by Juan Brito helped lift the Clippers to a second half record of 14-8, just a half-game behind Lehigh Valley for the top record in the International League.

Columbus trailed 1-0 for much of the afternoon until Brito's decisive two-run blast in the bottom of the 8th put the Clippers ahead. It was Brito's 14th long ball of the season.

Left-handed starter Will Dion led the way for the Clippers pitching staff, giving up just one run over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Tanner Burns, Eli Morgan, and winner Anthony Gose (5-4) combined for 5.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Clippers and Redbirds are back at it on Thirsty Thursday at Huntington Park. The first pitch will be at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

