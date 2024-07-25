Stripers Homestand Highlights: Princesses & Pirates Take over Coolray Field on August 2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Famous princesses and pirates from fiction and film will make for a fantastical Friday night on August 2, highlighting the Gwinnett Stripers' six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds from July 30-August 4. The series includes a Premium Giveaway on Saturday, August 3 as the first 1,750 fans will collect a Stripers Cage Jacket, courtesy of Georgia Power.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 30 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Fill up with $2 hot dogs and savor $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 31 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

Thursday, August 1 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday ™ : Fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each! Georgia Gwinnett College Hat Pack: Show your pride for the GGC Grizzlies and the Stripers with this co-branded hat! Each pack includes a hat and Field Box ticket for just $26.

Friday, August 2 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. Princess & Pirate Night (presented by Ride Gwinnett): Meet famous princesses and pirates from fiction and film during the game, including Elsa, Ana, Cinderella, Tiana, and Captain Jack! Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks display set to princess and pirate-themed music! All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, August 3 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. Cage Jacket Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power): The first 1,750 fans will collect a Stripers Cage Jacket, courtesy of Georgia Power. All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, August 4 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m. Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

