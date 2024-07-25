Bats Shut out 4-0 in Toledo
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats were held to three hits in 4-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.
The Mud Hens got off to a hot start as Justice Bigbie smacked a double into the right field corner, allowing Spencer Torkelson and Ryan Vilade to score and giving Toledo an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Toledo tacked on another run two innings later. Akil Baddoo led off the inning off by drawing a walk followed by a double to left by Torkelson to put two runners in scoring position. After getting the next out, Bats starter Lyon Richardson threw a wild pitch that allowed Baddoo to score from third, but he was able to redeem himself by converting the final two outs of the inning.
Richardson (L, 1-7) left the game after five innings of work for Louisville. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks. During the game, he struck out a total of six Mud Hens to add to his team-leading number of strikeouts.
Toledo starter Lael Lockhart (W, 1-3) produced a quality start. He held the Bats to only one hit, a single by Tony Kemp in the top of the fourth. Over the six innings he pitched, he allowed zero runs and struck out nine batters.
After three innings of scoreless baseball by both teams, the Mud Hens added another run in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 4-0. Baddoo recorded his first hit of the day, a single to the shortstop, and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Torkelson.
Justus Sheffield was the only relief pitcher that appeared in the game for the Bats. He threw three innings of long relief and allowed one run, two hits and two walks. He struck out five batters, tying his season high.
Sean Guenther came into the game in the ninth to close the game for Toledo. He converted all three batters he faced into outs, leading the Mud Hens to a 4-0 victory.
The Bats (49-48, 11-12 second half) and Mud Hens (45-53, 10-14 second half) continue the series on Friday night, with first pitch at Fifth Third Field scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
