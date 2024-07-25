I-Cubs Surrender Third Straight Loss to Indians
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-56) dropped their third straight contest to the Indianapolis Indians (43-52) by a 7-2 score tonight at Principal Park.
The Indians scored the night's first four runs in the top of the third. First, Jake Lamb's double plated Matt Gorski and Alika Williams, then a Malcom Nunez single brought in Henry Davis and Lamb.
Iowa got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jack Reinheimer drove in Jake Hager from second with a single.
The two squads got one run each in the fifth. In the top of the frame, Lamb crossed the plate as Edward Olivares grounded into a double play. Then Owen Caissie scored on a Moises Ballesteros double to make it 5-2.
Indy scored two more in the top of the eighth, as Matt Gorski scored when Davis reached on an error, then Williams added the visitors' seventh tally on a Lamb sacrifice fly.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- In his first Triple-A outing since July 4, Hunter Bigge, who had been up with Chicago, tossed 1.2 scoreless innings...he has now allowed one run in 13.1 innings with the I-Cubs this year, good for a 0.68 ERA
- The I-Cubs have been outscored by Indianapolis 34-10 through the first three games of the series.
Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
