SWB Game Notes - July 25

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (11-12, 46-52) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-13, 53-44)

Game 98 | Home Game 46 | PNC Field | Thursday, July 25, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Grant Gambrell (4-6, 4.40) vs RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.42)

DOUBLE TROUBLE- The RailRiders recorded five doubles in game one of the doubleheader yesterday. That totals eleven in three games with four games remaining on the week. The most two-baggers SWB has had in a series is 16 which they accomplished in the 7th series of the summer at Worcester.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. SWB is now 13-2 on Wednesday's after splitting a a pair of mid-week doubleheaders.

WILL WILL- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren is set to make his farm system high 20th start of the season tonight and his fourth against Worcester. Will has had a good July holding a 3.45 earned run average in three outings. The righty has only allowed one home run in his past five appearances which had been something he struggled with early on.

GET MORE RUNS- The RailRiders are 37-5 when they score six or more runs in a contest and 30-3 when they plate seven or more. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 78 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 84 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +28 run differential but are -3 compared to foes in the second half.

OUT OF THE BREAK- Oswald Peraza and T.J. Rumfield notched back-to-back home runs in the first game yesterday. The last time the team had two consecutive homers was back on July 6 with Rumfield and Agustßn Ramßrez. It was the team's first two long balls since returning to play from the All-Star game. Conversely, they have only allowed three homers to oppenents since then.

ODDANIER'S FINDING IT- Oddanier Mosqueda has lowered his ERA to 3.78 in a minor league organization high 37 appearances. The southpaw has now pitched 12.1 consecutive frames scoreless, the second most on the team to Alex Mauricio's 12.2 clean innings. Mosqueda's last ten appearances have been shut down, allowing just four hits while striking out eight. The southpaw has struck out 66 batters compared to just 27 walks.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .295 batting average in 69 games in Triple-A. Rumfield knocked his 11th home run of the season in game one while going 4-for-4 in game two. He has had a multi-hit contest in 23 of his appearances, marking just the second time this summer he had four knocks in a game. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and a .296 average in June, and now .298 in the month of July.

International League Stories from July 25, 2024

