Big Fourth Inning Drives Sounds Over Knights

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (52-47, 14-10) scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on against the Charlotte Knights (44-52, 11-11) for a 6-5 win on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

The Knights jumped on Nashville's starter, Chad Patrick (9-1) in the second inning with three doubles and three runs. But the Sounds answered back with a Wes Clarke RBI groundout in the second inning and a three-run double by him in the fourth. Freddy Zamora tacked on another run with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-3.

Patrick settled down after the rough second inning with three scoreless innings. He picked his ninth win of the season and second versus Charlotte. Tyler Jay entered in the sixth inning for his Sounds debut and tossed a scoreless frame.

The Sounds ran wild on the bases for six stolen bases on seven attempts. Tyler Black had three and Joey Wiemer, Brewer Hicklen, and Yonny Hernández each had one. The only caught stealing in the game was Wiemer on a bang-bang play at second base.

The teams traded scores in the seventh with an RBI single by Hicklen that extended the Nashville lead to 6-4. Evan McKendry worked out of jams in both the seventh and eighth innings to maintain the lead. With one out in the seventh and a runner on third, Zamora cut down the run at home. After a two-out double in the eighth, McKendry induced a fly ball to Wiemer to end the frame with a 6-5 lead. He retired the Knights in order in the ninth for the victory and a three-inning save.

Nashville and Charlotte continue their six-game series tomorrow night. Left-hander DL Hall (0-1, 2.95) will get the start for the Sounds and face off against right-hander Davis Martin (0-0, 0.00) for Charlotte. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Throwback Thursday in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his ninth win of the season which is tied for the Triple-A lead. He is also second in Triple-A in WHIP. The Sounds are 13-2 in games started by Patrick.

Tyler Black had three stolen bases which was the most by a Sounds player this season. The last time a Nashville player had three or more steals in a game was Esteury Ruiz with five versus Jacksonville on September 14, 2022.

Wes Clarke had four RBI for the fourth time this season and second with Nashville. The last time he accomplished it was on June 26 at Jacksonville.

Tyler Jay (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) made his Sounds debut. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets for RHP TJ Shook on July 21. He pitched in three games for the Mets this season and had a 7.71 ERA (4.2 IP/4 ER).

Evan McKendry (3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) had his first save of the season and the fourth of his professional career. His previous three saves occurred in the 2021 season for Bowling Green.

