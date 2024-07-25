Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 25 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (15-8, 49-47) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-9, 52-44)

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP David Parkinson (2-4, 5.52) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.32)

808S & HEARTBREAK: A night after the Rochester Red Wings walked off in a thriller, Lehigh Valley scored eight runs across the third and fourth inning, and beat Rochester 10-2...RHP KYLE LUCKHAM made his Triple-A debut to start on the mound, and RHP LUIS REYES and AMOS WILLINGHAM each turned in strong outings without allowing an earned run across a combined 4.1 innings...offensively, 1B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his fifth home run of the season, and DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN picked up his 20th double of the season...Rochester looks to pull back ahead in the series this afternoon, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against IronPigs LHP David Parkinson.

CALLING FOR YOU: RF ALEX CALL doubled off the wall in right-center to secure the first Rochester run of the evening last night, and finished 1-for-3...through 13 games in July, Call is hitting .375 (15-for-40) with two homers, two doubles and 10 RBI.

THA CARTER V: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his fifth home run of the season last night, and added a single to go 2-for-3 with a walk...the homer came off the bat at 103.5 MPH and traveled 402 feet, his farthest home run since 8/29/2023 at Toronto, with Washington (410 ft.)...

Kieboom is reaching base at a .375 clip this season, the best on the active roster.

EXTRA-BASE BLANK: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN dribbled a 1-2 slider down the first base line that squeaked past the first baseman for a double... the Pennsylvania native finished the series opener Tuesday going 1-for-4, also recording a double and a run.

The double pushed him to 20 on the season, most on the team and four ahead of James Wood.

SPIN IT TO WIN IT: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM and SS JACKSON CLUFF helped Rochester turn their 86th double play of the 2024 campaign, which leads the International League...should Rochester finish the season with the most GIDP, it would be the first time the team has led the IL in that category since at least 2004.

BEGINNER'S LUCKHAM: RHP KYLE LUCKHAM made his Triple-A debut last night, becoming the 26th pitcher and 50th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season...the right-hander delivered 3.0 full innings and allowed four earned on six hits while striking out one and walking two...

He has delivered 102.0 innings of work this season, the most among any Nationals Minor Leaguers.

SWEET SWEET LUIS: RHP LUIS REYES delivered 3.0 strong innings last night, allowing one unearned run on four hits with one hit batter...this is the first time he has not allowed an earned run in at least 3.0 innings of work since 8/3/2023 at Scranton/WB.

