Dobnak Dominates, Saints Lead from Start to Finish in 5-2 Win Over Storm Chasers

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - All season long Randy Dobnak has shown flashes of his 2019 self. Since June 15, however, he's shown more than flashes. He entered play on Thursday night as one of the best pitchers in the International League, third in strikeouts and fourth in ERA. Since June 15, however, he's second in the league in ERA (1.78) trailing only Alan Winans of Gwinnett and third in strikeouts. He continued his hot streak against the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field twirling 7.0+ impressive innings, tying the single-season franchise record with nine wins in a 5-2 victory in front of 8,527.

Dobnak allowed a leadoff single to John Rave in the first, he got greedy and tried to turn it into a double, but Dalton Shuffield threw him out. Dobnak got a foul out and strikeout to end the inning.

After a leadoff single in the second, Dobnak retired the next seven men he faced including striking out the side looking in the second.

The Saints wasted little time jumping on top in the first. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a single off the glove of pitcher Andrew Hoffman. Jose Miranda drew a walk. After a double steal put runners at second and third, Alex Isola ripped a one out RBI single into right making it 1-0. After a failed safety squeeze erased Miranda at third, Patrick Winkel made it 2-0 with an RBI single to right.

Dalton Shuffield led off the second inning with a triple to center and scored on a wild pitch increasing the Saints lead to 3-0.

Dobnak gave up a one out double to CJ Alexander in the fourth followed by an infield single to Tyler Gentry putting runners at first and second. Dobnak got out of the inning with a double-play ground out.

The Major League rehabber helped the Saints add on another run in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs Keirsey Jr. was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt, and scored on Jose Miranda's double to right making it 4-0. Miranda finished the night 1-2 with a double, RBI, and two walks.

The lone run against Dobnak came in the eighth. He was attempting to become the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record an out in the eighth, but he hit the first two batters he faced. Dobnak departed for reliever Ronny Henriquez. He got Nate Eaton to ground into a fielder's choice as the Saints erased the runner at second. Henriquez walked Alexander to load the bases, but struck out Gentry. With two outs and the bases loaded Nick Pratto walked forcing in a run making it 5-1. Dobnak went 7.0+ innings allowing one run on seven hits while not walking anyone and striking out five. He threw 94 pitches, 61 for strikes. His ninth win of the season tied him with Caleb Boushley (2024) and Chandler Shepherd (2021).

The Storm Chasers tried to make it interesting in the ninth getting an RBI double from Rave, but Hobie Harris left the tying run in the on deck circle by getting Eaton to fly out to right ending the game.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Adam Plutko (4-1, 4.44) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Chandler Champlain (1-3, 6.70). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

